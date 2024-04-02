Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases Shares of 1,375 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dover

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $178.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.