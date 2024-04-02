Five Oceans Advisors Purchases 2,719 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 4.9% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFIP stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.