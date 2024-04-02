Five Oceans Advisors Purchases 2,719 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 4.9% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
DFIP stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56.
About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
