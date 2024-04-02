Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

