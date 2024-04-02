Five Oceans Advisors Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. Snap makes up approximately 0.8% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Snap by 4.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 8.8% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $104,560.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,159.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,159.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 474,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,582.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,462 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,078 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

