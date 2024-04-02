Five Oceans Advisors Has $3.89 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 260.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 82,142 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,679,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100,530 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 264.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 88.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.47.

