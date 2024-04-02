Terra Tops 24 Hour Volume of $94.97 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001470 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $669.51 million and approximately $94.97 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000880 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000730 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 701,361,658 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

