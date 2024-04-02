Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.3% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.
Visa Price Performance
V opened at $278.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.62 and a 200 day moving average of $259.44. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $510.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
