Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Update

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 4,850,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

HIW opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.23. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.89%.

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

