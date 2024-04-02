Short Interest in Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Decreases By 5.5%

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DDT stock opened at 26.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 25.83. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 52-week low of 25.20 and a 52-week high of 26.59.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%.

