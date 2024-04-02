BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.
BRP Stock Up 7.6 %
DOOO opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $92.74.
BRP Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.1545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
DOOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.
Get Our Latest Analysis on DOOO
BRP Company Profile
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BRP
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Canoo, Inc. Bites the Dust: Mullen Automotive Is a Better Bet
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.