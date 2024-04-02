BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

BRP Stock Up 7.6 %

DOOO opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.1545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 39.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 21.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 249,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after buying an additional 43,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BRP by 34.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,697,000 after purchasing an additional 149,529 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of BRP by 10.9% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,094,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $600,000.

DOOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

