Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,100 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 572,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HFWA. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Heritage Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 829.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

