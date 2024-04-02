Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Update

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Genenta Science Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GNTA opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Genenta Science has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.
Genenta Science Company Profile
