Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Update

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Genenta Science Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTA opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Genenta Science has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.

Genenta Science Company Profile

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

