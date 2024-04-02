HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Given New $108.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,915. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

