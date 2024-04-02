HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Update

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 24,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

HCW Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCWB opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. HCW Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HCW Biologics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in HCW Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in HCW Biologics by 31.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 354,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

