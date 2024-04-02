HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Update

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,900 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 29th total of 431,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $132,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 812,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,136,268.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $53,389.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $132,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 812,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,136,268.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,039 shares of company stock worth $986,288,022. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in HilleVax by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in HilleVax by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in HilleVax by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

HilleVax Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 10.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. HilleVax has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

HilleVax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

