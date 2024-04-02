Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Up 10.5% in March

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HFBL opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $38.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.49. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFBL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 21.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

(Get Free Report)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.