EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Down 5.6% in March

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EVER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EverQuote
Insider Transactions at EverQuote
Institutional Trading of EverQuote
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in EverQuote by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in EverQuote by 7.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 10.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 35.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
EverQuote Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About EverQuote
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EverQuote
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Canoo, Inc. Bites the Dust: Mullen Automotive Is a Better Bet
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.