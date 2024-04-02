EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Down 5.6% in March

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EverQuote

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

In other news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $43,184.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,076.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $43,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,076.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $82,103.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 797,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,248,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 397,892 shares of company stock worth $6,944,830 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in EverQuote by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in EverQuote by 7.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 10.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 35.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.