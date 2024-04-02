Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Grows By 12.1%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,540,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 34,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $183.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.50 and a 200-day moving average of $142.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $296.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,997,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after acquiring an additional 600,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

