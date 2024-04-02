Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Short Interest Up 14.3% in March

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMTXW. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 25.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 260,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 53,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the period.

Immatics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMTXW opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Immatics has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

