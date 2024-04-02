Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $132.23 million and $12.10 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,861.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.21 or 0.00919530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.14 or 0.00154184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00051494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.16 or 0.00180390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00129972 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,976,197 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

