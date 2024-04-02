Tectum Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $197.74 Million (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Tectum token can currently be bought for $26.89 or 0.00041396 BTC on popular exchanges. Tectum has a total market capitalization of $197.74 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tectum has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tectum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tectum Profile

Tectum was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 4,981,934.07815669 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 27.95196869 USD and is down -10.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,409,004.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tectum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tectum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tectum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tectum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.