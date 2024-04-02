Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,900 ($61.51) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($58.93) to GBX 4,921 ($61.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cranswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,405.25 ($55.30).

Shares of CWK stock opened at GBX 4,103 ($51.51) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,025.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,822.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,744.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. Cranswick has a 52 week low of GBX 2,956 ($37.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,210 ($52.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($52.52), for a total transaction of £16,736 ($21,009.29). In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($52.52), for a total value of £16,736 ($21,009.29). Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($51.34), for a total value of £54,397 ($68,286.47). 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

