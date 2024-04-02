Ethereum Classic Price Tops $29.95 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.38 billion and approximately $345.05 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $29.95 or 0.00046113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,861.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.21 or 0.00919530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.14 or 0.00154184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00051494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.16 or 0.00180390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00129972 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000567 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,345,238 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

