Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge stock opened at GBX 46.38 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of £40.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,167.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.09. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.50 ($0.68).

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; indoor antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

