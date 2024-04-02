Status (SNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.70 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $166.83 million and $8.70 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007544 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00014641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,867.19 or 0.99876165 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00135933 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,431,489 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,431,489.3123436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04438857 USD and is down -11.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $10,462,815.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

