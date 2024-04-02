JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.