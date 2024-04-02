Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,654 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. raised its holdings in Target by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Trading Up 0.3 %
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.12.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
