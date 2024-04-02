Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 883,149.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 447,210 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 181.4% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 180,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 116,579 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment in the third quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Insider Activity at CION Investment

In related news, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 6,069 shares of company stock worth $65,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

CION stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $597.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.24. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

About CION Investment

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.