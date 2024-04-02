Regatta Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,012 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,706,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,426.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 713,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,878,000 after acquiring an additional 666,300 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
