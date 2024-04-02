Verge Price Reaches $0.0094 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Verge has a total market capitalization of $154.73 million and approximately $219.11 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,409.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.78 or 0.00921537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.11 or 0.00156105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00046460 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00051935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.06 or 0.00182014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00130748 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

