Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $84.96 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Ultra has a market cap of $84.96 million and $1.87 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,409.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.78 or 0.00921537 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00051935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00130748 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00016875 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001336 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.23628608 USD and is down -8.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,994,261.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

