Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

POU stock opened at C$27.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.59 and a twelve month high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$436.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.3138075 EPS for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total transaction of C$841,120.00. Company insiders own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on POU shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$32.50 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.20.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

