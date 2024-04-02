Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

HIE opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,804 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $51,066.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,176,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,137,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,236.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 270,456 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

