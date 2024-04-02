SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $252.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.