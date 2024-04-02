Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSR. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47,266.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $92.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $108.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

