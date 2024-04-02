Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

VEEV opened at $230.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.23. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,498 shares of company stock worth $6,219,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

