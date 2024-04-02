HC Wainwright Lowers Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Price Target to $32.00

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Genelux Trading Down 18.5 %

NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. Genelux has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $40.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLX. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genelux by 1,370.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 181,618 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Genelux by 516.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

