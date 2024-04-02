Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $258.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.55. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

