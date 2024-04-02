Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $104.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 107.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Disc Medicine stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $825.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.18. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $3,213,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,857,882.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,347,500 over the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after acquiring an additional 145,781 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after buying an additional 127,404 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,342,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after buying an additional 99,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Disc Medicine by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 480,082 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

