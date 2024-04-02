Trevena’s (TRVN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 111,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

