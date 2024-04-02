Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 330.62% from the stock’s current price.

Carisma Therapeutics Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of CARM stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Carisma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $84.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 1,255.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 354.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 421,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 1,325.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 441,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 311,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 107,224 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

