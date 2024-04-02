Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $568,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,013,000 after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 295,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,756,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,137,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 35.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

NYSE WSO opened at $433.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.79 and a 12-month high of $441.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

