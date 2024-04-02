Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
