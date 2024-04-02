Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.88 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,611 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 0.3% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.