Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,291,400 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the February 29th total of 2,937,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.7 days.

Glencore Stock Up 0.7 %

Glencore stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.52%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

