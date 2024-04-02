Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,614 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,512.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $69.09.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

