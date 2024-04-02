SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2944 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

