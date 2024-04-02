Regatta Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $259.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.06 and its 200 day moving average is $233.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

