Regatta Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:XJH opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

