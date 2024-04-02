Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 189.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

